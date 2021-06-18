Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations in Lansing-Jackson

Thursday, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.
Celebrating Juneteenth
Celebrating Juneteenth(Associated Press)
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the law making June 19 federally known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

So what is Juneteenth? The new federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the US. The name commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of freedom of slavery in Texas. The first Juneteenth celebrations were held the following year.

Both Lansing and Jackson will have celebrations on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 to celebrate the day.

Below is a list of some of those area events:

Friday, June 18

Lansing area:

Jackson area:

  • “Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform”
    • Online livestream or join in-person at the Michigan Theater, 124 N. Mechanic St., Jackson MI.
    • 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, June 19

Lansing:

  • REO Town Juneteenth Celebration
    • A daylong celebration is set to run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. along South Washington Avenue, with vendors stretching from South Street to East Elm Street.
    • More info can be found on the Facebook event page HERE.
  • African-American Caravan Parade
    • Saturday, June 19 - 11 a.m.
    • This year’s African-American Parade is a Caravan (vehicles only). The parade route goes from Wainwright School to the Alfreda Schmidt  Southside Community Center.
    • Public Viewing is welcome and encouraged along the Caravan route.
  • The 2021 Lansing Juneteenth Festival
    • Saturday, June 19 - 12 p.m.
    • The 28th Anniversary Juneteenth Festival begins at noon, following the parade outside of the Alfreda Schmidt  Southside Community Center (5825 Wise Rd, Lansing, MI).
    • Activities include live Jazz, Blues, R&B, and Gospel music, plus food and merchandise vendors, children’s activities, a health fair, educational exhibits, and more.
    • A list of vendors and exhibitors can be found HERE.
  • MSU Juneteenth Celebration
    • 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)
    • Munn Field (Northeast corner)
    • Michigan State University will host a university-wide and in-person celebration that includes virtual film screenings, panel discussions, and webinars that will lead up to the in-person event.
    • Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and members of the local community are invited to RSVP to the celebration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police ID victim in Jolly Rd homicide as 17-year-old
Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers

Latest News

Jackson's Nixon Water Park will be closed for the 2021 season.
City of Jackson responds to questions on Nixon Water Park closure
Greater Lansing Food Bank holding virtual job fair
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Lansing Police Department
Committee on Ways & Means to discuss Lansing PD; Cold Case Unit Overview
Thunderstorms in the Charlotte area caused a power outage Friday morning.
Charlotte area residents without power due to weather