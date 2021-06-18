Juneteenth celebrations in Lansing-Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the law making June 19 federally known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

So what is Juneteenth? The new federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the US. The name commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of freedom of slavery in Texas. The first Juneteenth celebrations were held the following year.

Both Lansing and Jackson will have celebrations on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 to celebrate the day.

Below is a list of some of those area events:

Friday, June 18

Lansing area:

Public Service Announcements & Negro League Tribute Virtual event



Jackson area:

“Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform” Online livestream or join in-person at the Michigan Theater, 124 N. Mechanic St., Jackson MI. 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.



Saturday, June 19

Lansing:

REO Town Juneteenth Celebration A daylong celebration is set to run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. along South Washington Avenue, with vendors stretching from South Street to East Elm Street. More info can be found on the Facebook event page HERE

African-American Caravan Parade Saturday, June 19 - 11 a.m. This year’s African-American Parade is a Caravan (vehicles only). The parade route goes from Wainwright School to the Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center. Public Viewing is welcome and encouraged along the Caravan route.

The 2021 Lansing Juneteenth Festival Saturday, June 19 - 12 p.m. The 28th Anniversary Juneteenth Festival begins at noon, following the parade outside of the Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center (5825 Wise Rd, Lansing, MI). Activities include live Jazz, Blues, R&B, and Gospel music, plus food and merchandise vendors, children’s activities, a health fair, educational exhibits, and more. A list of vendors and exhibitors can be found HERE

MSU Juneteenth Celebration 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. (EDT) Munn Field (Northeast corner) Michigan State University will host a university-wide and in-person celebration that includes virtual film screenings, panel discussions, and webinars that will lead up to the in-person event. Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and members of the local community are invited to RSVP to the celebration



Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.