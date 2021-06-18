Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police ID victim in Jolly Rd homicide as 17-year-old

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
Some restaurants can't return to normal
Some restaurants can't return to normal
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states