Greater Lansing Food Bank holding virtual job fair
Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Food Bank is holding a virtual job fair on June 25. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and each interview should not last longer than 15 minutes.
Candidates should be prepared to discuss work experience, salary expectations, and interests. You can send your resume ahead of time over to Rebecca@glfoodbank.org
Current openings include:
- Warehouse Associate
- Route Driver
- Annual Giving Specialist
- Part Time Finance
- HR Clerk
For more details on these job openings, you can visit the employment page on the GLFB website.
