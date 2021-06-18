Greater Lansing Food Bank holding virtual job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Food Bank is holding a virtual job fair on June 25. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and each interview should not last longer than 15 minutes.

Candidates should be prepared to discuss work experience, salary expectations, and interests. You can send your resume ahead of time over to Rebecca@glfoodbank.org

Current openings include:

Warehouse Associate

Route Driver

Annual Giving Specialist

Part Time Finance

HR Clerk

For more details on these job openings, you can visit the employment page on the GLFB website.

