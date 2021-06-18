Advertisement

A former Catholic school music teacher will serve at least a decade in prison

By Rachel Hyams
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joseph – or Josef – Comperchio, a former Catholic school music teacher will serve at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He was first charged last September for sexually abusing two children. He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Then in October of last year, five new counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving two individuals were added.

The charges stem from Comperchio’s time as the drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson in the 1970s.

This morning, before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Susan. B. Jordan, Comperchio pleaded guilty to the following:

  • Three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

The admission will result in a minimum of ten years and maximum of 20 years in prison as well as lifetime sex offender registration. He will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring.

“I continue to be proud of the work my clergy abuse team is doing to obtain justice in these cases,” Nessel said.

Sentencing for Comperchio is set for Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

