Five Spartans Set to Compete in Track & Field Olympic Trials

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State track & field will have five former and current Spartans competing at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials at historic Hayward Field June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan July 23-August 8.

Morgan Beadlescomb (5000m), Lauren Chorny (Pole Vault), Tim Ehrhardt (Decathlon), Leah (O’Connor) Falland (3000m Steeplechase) and Tori Franklin (Triple Jump) will all be in action at the trials.

This is the second Olympic Trials for Ehrhardt, Falland and Franklin, who are all looking to appear in their first Olympics. Franklin, Falland, Ehrhardt and Beadlescomb currently hold the Michigan State record in their respective events.

Beadlescomb is the only current Michigan State athlete competing in the Olympic Trials. He is coming off an historic season where he earned All-American honors in the 5000m in both the indoor and outdoor season.

USATF broadcast partner NBC Sports Group announced a robust coverage schedule for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage over eight nights, including six in primetime on NBC.

MSU Competitors

Lauren Chorny – Pole Vault

Tim Ehrhardt – Decathlon

Tori Franklin – Triple Jump

Morgan Beadlescomb – 5000m*

Leah (O’Connor) Falland – 3000m Steeplechase

*Current athlete

When to Follow the Spartans

Decathlon June 20-21

Women’s Triple Jump Final | June 20

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase First Round | June 20, Final | June 24

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round | June 24, Final | June 26

Men’s 5000m First Round | June 24, Final | 6/27

