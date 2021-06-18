Explainer: What is Juneteenth?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday President Joe Biden signed a law to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day union soldiers announced the end of the civil war when they arrived in Galveston, Texas: June 19, 1865.

Most importantly, the soldiers alerted slaves in the area they had been legally freed, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation freed slaves in the southern states.

Now, June 19 will be federally known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

News 10 spoke with members of the community who said signing Juneteenth into law as a federal holiday is another major step in the fight for equality.

Jackson resident Lonnie Hawkins said, “It’s like celebrating July 4. It’s a day of the nation’s independence. Therefore, Juneteenth is like the day of independence for African Americans.”

Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of slaves in the 1860′s. Hawkins says the government’s recognition of this holiday will help educate those who are unaware of the day’s significance.

“I’m not going to say it’s ‘ignorant’ to not know, some people just don’t know, which is fine,” Hawkins said. “But I think that it is ignorant to not want to know.”

Hawkins says signing the holiday into law will hopefully create a better world for his children.

Referring to his children, Hawkins said, “I hope it changes for the better for them, because I do fear for my kids not only for their education, obviously, but their safety.”

Keyante Saxton is organizing the Juneteenth festival in Lansing. He says commemorating this holiday is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction for sure,” Saxton said. “We want that to be recognized. That is a step that we accomplished, and it really gives an ode to our ancestors who fought back in the day.”

On social media Thursday some people questioned the Juneteenth holiday, saying the nation already recognizes Black History Month.

News 10 asked Hawkins about this, and he says it’s important to separate the two. One commemorates a period in time, like Independence Day or New Year’s, while the other is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans.

