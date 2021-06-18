Advertisement

Committee on Ways & Means to discuss Lansing PD; Cold Case Unit Overview

The meeting will be held Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(LPD Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday afternoon’s meeting of the Committee on Ways & Means will hear a discussion of the Lansing Police Department and an overview of the Cold Case Unit.

Additionally, Carol Wood is expected to talk about Mayor Andy Schor’s proposal to add five new police officers to the force.

Schor’s call for the increased manpower came after a violent weekend that saw multiple shootings, including that of a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, in separate incidents. One shooting left a 17-year-old dead.

The agenda, including access to the meeting via Zoom, can be found HERE.

The meeting will also be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

