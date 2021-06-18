City of Jackson responds to questions on Nixon Water Park closure

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is responding to questions and concerns from citizens regarding the closure of Nixon Water Park for the summer.

In May the park announced on its Facebook page that it would not be opening for 2021.

The City says it is mainly due to the timing and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This past spring, when staff members usually spend time prepping the water park for opening, the state was under stricter COVID-19 guidelines. Those guidelines would have prevented the pool from fully opening.

Last month, when precautions were lifted, staff members were already several months behind in the opening process, which is typically a two-month-long process to ensure everything is in proper working order.

The issue of staffing also impacted the opening. It would have taken “considerable time” to hire enough lifeguards to make sure families had a safe visit to the pool. With the difficulty of wearing a face mask while at a water park, the City had safety concerns about having unmasked visitors within close proximity to each other.

“The City understands the disappointment that some residents have about not being able to enjoy the water park,” the City of Jackson said in a statement on Facebook. “We’re currently doing everything we can right now to make sure the Nixon Water Park opens in 2022.”

Nixon Skate Park will be open for 2021 from dawn until dusk.

