Charlotte area residents without power due to weather

Street lights are out and should be treated as a four-way stop.
Thunderstorms in the Charlotte area caused a power outage Friday morning.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Charlotte and into Eaton Township are experiencing a power outage Friday morning as thunderstorms rolled through Eaton County.

Consumers Energy is reporting over 500 customers are without power. The outage was first reported at 7:12 a.m. A crew has been assigned to the outage and the estimated restoration time is currently set at 1:30 p.m.

Updates on the outage can be found on the Consumers Energy Outage Map HERE.

