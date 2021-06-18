Charlotte area residents without power due to weather

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Charlotte and into Eaton Township are experiencing a power outage Friday morning as thunderstorms rolled through Eaton County.

Consumers Energy is reporting over 500 customers are without power. The outage was first reported at 7:12 a.m. A crew has been assigned to the outage and the estimated restoration time is currently set at 1:30 p.m.

Updates on the outage can be found on the Consumers Energy Outage Map HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

