Bill proposed to eliminate $300 unemployment bonus

Republicans argued the removal would bring a true “return to normalcy.”
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The $300 federal unemployment bonus going to residents would be eliminated under a bill passed Thursday by the Michigan House.

During debate on the House floor, Republicans argued removing the bonus would bring a true “return to normalcy” as the state prepares to abandon most of its pandemic restrictions next week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has spoken in favor of continuing to use federal funding to boost the state’s economic recovery, would likely veto the bill.

