Vaccines clinic changes coming to Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan will fully reopen on June 22. Michigan was originally supposed to reopen July 1, but with vaccination rates going up and cases going down, that timeline has been accelerated.

The same reason led Sparrow Health to make the decision to close its Frandor center this weekend. Starting June 22, COVID-19 vaccines will only be given out at their drive-thru location at the old Sears Auto Center in Frandor.

Sparrow Vaccine Clinic Manger Ronica Swaynie said the demand for vaccines has gone down significantly.

“When we first opened, we were about 1500-2000 a day to now we are about 200 a day,” Swaynie said. She’s referring to the number of patients that sparrow was vaccinating daily, and says because of the lighter demand it’s easier to manage in just the drive through.

“It’s the same process as the drive through lab. You’re just going to drive through, come in, and we will register you for your vaccine,” Swaynie said. “You will receive it and do your observation period. The only changes are the vaccine hours.”

The indoor vaccine clinic was originally available Tuesday through Saturday now the vaccine offered in the drive through will have limited days. Starting Tuesday, it will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Ronica also said that because of the change, they wont need as many volunteers.

She said, “When we started, we were utilizing approximately 22 volunteers a day and going to the drive through we would need 3-5 volunteers.”

Since the start of the vaccination clinic Sparrow has vaccinated about 33,000 people. And if the demand ever went back up she doesn’t see it posing a problem.

“I don’t think capacity is an issue,” she said. “In the beginning we were easily doing a thousand patients a day over there originally so even with a drive-thru we have the ability to get through quite a few patients in a day.”

Sparrow told News they can easily reopen the indoor vaccination site if they really needed to, but with the way things are looking they feel confident the drive through will suffice. No appointments are required if you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the drive through.

Starting June 22, the drive through hours of operation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

