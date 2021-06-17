Advertisement

U-M Projects Large Athletic Deficit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told the school’s board of regents Thursday he projects a $62.9 million deficit in his department for fiscal year 2021. Manuel says that figure comes from failure to be able to sell football tickets last fall because of the pandemic. Manuel added he expects with regular sales this fall, that for fiscal year 2022 the department will produce a surplus of $1.4 million.

