Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police ID victim in Jolly Rd homicide as 17-year-old
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Explainer: What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth to become federal holiday
Juneteenth to become federal holiday
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
St Vincents
St. Vincent Children’s Home staff members under criminal investigation
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach