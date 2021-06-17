St. Johns High School Hires New Girls Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joe Foster is the new girls varsity basketball coach at St. Johns High School. He has been the boys junior varsity coach the past two seasons. Foster replaces Mark Lasceski, who stepped down after 25 seasons. Foster is only the third girls coach in program history since it began in 1969.

