Section of Washington Avenue in REO Town to be closed for Juneteenth Day event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. This new federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that on June 19, S. Washington Avenue in REO Town, from Elm Street to South Street, will be closed to all traffic for a Juneteenth Day event. The event is an all day event with the closure will start at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 2:00 a.m. on June 20.

Access to local business will be maintained (except within the closure area) and detours will be provided.

Northbound Washington Avenue Detour:

East on Baker Street

North on Cedar Street

Take the Cedar/westbound I-496 ramp west to St. Joseph Street back to Washington Avenue

Southbound Washington Avenue Detour:

East on Malcolm X Street

Take the eastbound I-496 ramp to the Cedar

South on Cedar Street

West on Baker Street back to Washington Avenue

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.