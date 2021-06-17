Advertisement

Section of Washington Avenue in REO Town to be closed for Juneteenth Day event

By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. This new federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that on June 19, S. Washington Avenue in REO Town, from Elm Street to South Street, will be closed to all traffic for a Juneteenth Day event. The event is an all day event with the closure will start at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 2:00 a.m. on June 20.

Access to local business will be maintained (except within the closure area) and detours will be provided.

Northbound Washington Avenue Detour:

  • East on Baker Street
  • North on Cedar Street
  • Take the Cedar/westbound I-496 ramp west to St. Joseph Street back to Washington Avenue

Southbound Washington Avenue Detour:

  • East on Malcolm X Street
  • Take the eastbound I-496 ramp to the Cedar
  • South on Cedar Street
  • West on Baker Street back to Washington Avenue

