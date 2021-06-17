Advertisement

Positive Parenting: ICAP: How to Help Teachers Help Students

New approaches to teaching can make a difference for both students and teachers.(Ivanhoe Broadcast News)
By Mallory Anderson
Updated: 1 hours ago
Orlando, Fla. (WILX) - Nearly 27 percent of teachers are now considering leaving their profession or taking a leave of absence due to COVID-19. The pandemic has made it difficult for teachers to create successful learning environments. Now as schools return to normalcy, a study finds that new approaches to teaching can make a difference.

The pandemic has dramatically affected how students learn and teachers across the country have also missed out on professional learning events that introduce new strategies. In a study, scientists tested an online evidence-based approach on over 100 teachers. The strategy encourages educators to prioritize certain learning methods through ICAP which stands for Interactive, Constructive, Active, and Passive, with peer interactive learning being the most important.

Education scientists find that when ICAP is successfully executed, students thrive. Teachers and even homeschooling parents can use interactive and constructive strategies by asking deep, open-ended questions when introducing a new idea. Some examples are: “What do you think of your partner’s ideas?” “How did you decide?” or “What might happen?” It’s a technique that prompts students to use critical thinking skills which leads to better learning.

With the ICAP learning model approach, passive learning is considered the least effective. This is the traditional style of paying attention or receiving information from instructional materials without doing anything else related to learning. Examples include: listening to a lecture or reading a text silently.

