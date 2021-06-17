Advertisement

Owosso Softball heads to first ever state final

Pitcher Macy Ireland struck out 8 batters
Owosso softball will play in their first ever state final game on Saturday.
By Kellan Buddy
Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Trojans took down Gaylord 2-1 in the MHSAA State Semifinals at Secchia Field at Michigan State University.

They’ll play in their first ever state final game on Saturday against Marysville.

Pitcher Macy Irelan, who has played in all but one inning this season, struck out 8 batters, including the final batter with runners on in the bottom of the 7th.

The Trojans scored two runs in the 2nd inning, one on a wild pitch, and on a hit from Sidney Somers, both in the same at bat.

Saturday’s state final game will be played at Secchia at 10 A.M.

