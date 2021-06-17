Social media post on laced drugs concerning community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A viral social media post is circulating through the East Lansing area. It describes multiple instances in which laced pills are being sold to college-aged students. The reports are concerning to students and people in the community, and police are trying to get answers.

A Facebook post has multiple police departments investigating after a mom said laced drugs caused the deaths of young people in the East Lansing community. 194 shares on Facebook, with plenty more on other social platforms. Laura Solomon is trying to warn others who know college-aged people near MSU. A batch of fake-pressed Adderall and Xanax pills have been going around.

As the Director of Advanced Rapid Detox, Solomon understands the dangers some of these drugs can pose.

“My youngest son showed me that three people he knew from East Lansing had passed,” Solomon said. “As the mother of 9 adult children, I’ve seen 12 of their friends pass from unintentional drug overdoses.”

On a professional level, Solomon treats people who are addicted to opiates, although this is personal for her family. She says this speaks to an even bigger issue of an opioid epidemic and how important it is to share with people.

Solomon said, “Warn them so that maybe they’ll take a second look at that pill they’re buying and notice that it might be a different color, a different score line, a different texture than something else and help them to understand that this is killing people.”

East Lansing is not the only area of the state being affected by drug overdoses. The viral post got around to a student in Ann Arbor, who told me about a girl in her area who recently died from laced drugs.

“When I first heard about her, I was like shocked. someone so young to have their life taken by something that a lot of people use at our age recreationally is just so scary because it can happen to anyone.”

East Lansing police told News 10 that they are investigating these incidents. MSU Police say those who have died from overdoses are not MSU students.

News 10 will continue to update you as more information is released.

