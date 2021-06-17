Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

