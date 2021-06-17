In My View 6/17/21: A high five to Meijer, LPGA golf tourney starts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to Meijer, one of Michigan’s great companies right?

Meijer’s LPGA golf tournament begins today near Grand Rapids and Meijer could easily support the more exposure the men’s pro tours provide.

But Meijer has been loyal to the LPGA which in my view needs more American stars and the LPGA sure better appreciate Meijer’s loyalty.

