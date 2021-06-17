Advertisement

In My View 6/16/21: NBA coaching vacancies

College basketball coaching is tough yes, but how about the NBA?
By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College basketball coaching is tough yes, but how about the NBA?

Six head coaching jobs are open and we aren’t even through the playoffs yet.

Two more openings as of today including Stan Van Gundy, the former Pistons coach. He lasted four seasons in Detroit on a five-year deal but he’s gone from New Orleans after just one season.

In the NBA, you better get a good contract in the front door because sooner or later you’ll quit because you can’t take it (ask John Beilein) or you’ll get fired.

