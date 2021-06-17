Advertisement

Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the end of all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet following increased vaccinations it was originally July 1.

Beginning June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100% and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Whitmer. "

Nearly five million Michiganders ages 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, half of Michigan residents have completed their vaccination and over 60% have gotten their first shots.

“This is great news and a day all of us have been looking forward to for more than a year,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. “We have said all along that the vaccine would help us return to a sense of normalcy and today we announce that day is here.”

Currently, Michigan is experiencing 24.3 cases per million and has recorded a 1.9% positivity rate over the last seven days.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to find the nearest vaccination site, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine and VaccineFinder.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police ID victim in Jolly Rd homicide as 17-year-old
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Explainer: What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth to become federal holiday
Juneteenth to become federal holiday
St Vincents
St. Vincent Children’s Home staff members under criminal investigation
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Social media post concerning community
Social media post concerning community