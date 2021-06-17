Advertisement

MDHHS seeking proposals for services to domestic violence victims

By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a request for proposals to offer services to victims of domestic/intimate partner and dating violence, as well as their children.

Domestic Violence Programming proposals that are awarded will support an array of flexible, supportive services and resources, including:

  • temporary emergency housing;
  • individual/group support;
  • emergency intervention services;
  • systems change, community education, and public awareness;
  • advocacy and supportive services;
  • and counseling/therapy.

Applications can be submitted by public agencies, Native American tribes, and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that offer domestic violence services.

A total of $23.5 million is available and MDHHS anticipates issuing approximately 80 awards.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator. Technical assistance will include help with program start-up, reporting requirements, and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants (MEGS) program by July 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET. The program window is from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select the “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual.

The entire RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Bureau of Community Services” link and selecting the “DVP-2022” grant program.

