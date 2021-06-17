Mayor Schor announces proposal to hire new police officers to combat gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mayor Andy Schor announced a proposal to immediately hire five new Lansing Police Officers. The officers would be paid for primarily through a federal grant the City was awarded through the Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP). This new proposal comes after a weekend of violence in the Lansing area.

This hiring will help LPD address gun violence throughout the city by increasing nighttime enforcement, neighborhood patrols, and disbanding illegal gatherings that have, in the past, led to violence.

“We are facing a tragic increase in gun violence, not only here in Lansing, but across the country. One life lost is one too many. We have to focus on both prevention and enforcement. My administration has taken many steps toward prevention, but we need additional officers to increase enforcement and the ability to answer resident calls for service,” said Mayor Schor.

Earlier this week, Mayor Schor formed a Gun Violence Task Force that will collaborate with community partners to address this violence.

“I’m calling on City Council to approve this grant money as soon as possible. We need to begin the hiring process immediately to get these officers hired, engaged in the community, and patrolling our streets so we can reduce these violent incidents,” said Schor.

