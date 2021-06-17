Advertisement

Love Lansing Like a Local at River Town Adventures

Another fun idea for a staycation this summer in Lansing
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign this year, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open.

Each week a different category of attractions will be highlighted on Studio 10. Some of the categories in the “Love Lansing Like a Local” campaign include outdoor activities, family activities, museums and attractions and more.

This week we headed to downtown Lansing and checked out the fun at River Town Adventures. Grab a paddle, it’s time to go kayaking!

