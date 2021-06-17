Advertisement

Local burn notices go info effect ahead of dry conditions

Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, bonfires and grilling over grassy areas are being discouraged.
Local communities are issuing burn bans ahead of dry conditions over Father's Day weekend.
Local communities are issuing burn bans ahead of dry conditions over Father's Day weekend.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities like Grand Ledge, Meridian Township, Delhi Township, and St. Johns are issuing burn bans ahead of dry conditions.

Low humidity and wind gusts of 10-25 mph have forced local agencies to issue the bans. They are also asking that people avoid tossing cigarette butts outdoors, dragging chains from vehicles, grilling over grassy areas, and parking vehicles in tall grass.

The ban in St. Johns includes those with an annual burn permit.

The area may see a few pop-up showers or storms late in the day on Sunday, but a better chance of rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday.

Updates on burning permits in Grand Ledge can be obtained by calling the Fire Department at 517-627-1157. Residents of Grand Ledge and Oneida Township must secure a burning permit prior to any bonfires.

Delhi Township residents can call 517-694-3327 with questions.

In Meridian Township, updates can be found HERE.

Those in Bingham Township, Greenbush Township, the east half of Bengal Township, and the City of St. Johns can call 989-224-2151 for updates.

Due to the dry conditions today, June 17, 2021, the Grand Ledge Area Fire Dept. will not be issuing burning permits....

Posted by Grand Ledge Police Department on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police ID victim in Jolly Rd homicide as 17-year-old
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Juneteenth to become federal holiday
Juneteenth to become federal holiday
St Vincents
St. Vincent Children’s Home staff members under criminal investigation
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Social media post concerning community
Social media post concerning community
Sparrow closing indoor vaccine site
Sparrow closing indoor vaccine site