Local burn notices go info effect ahead of dry conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities like Grand Ledge, Meridian Township, Delhi Township, and St. Johns are issuing burn bans ahead of dry conditions.

Low humidity and wind gusts of 10-25 mph have forced local agencies to issue the bans. They are also asking that people avoid tossing cigarette butts outdoors, dragging chains from vehicles, grilling over grassy areas, and parking vehicles in tall grass.

The ban in St. Johns includes those with an annual burn permit.

The area may see a few pop-up showers or storms late in the day on Sunday, but a better chance of rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday.

Updates on burning permits in Grand Ledge can be obtained by calling the Fire Department at 517-627-1157. Residents of Grand Ledge and Oneida Township must secure a burning permit prior to any bonfires.

Delhi Township residents can call 517-694-3327 with questions.

In Meridian Township, updates can be found HERE.

Those in Bingham Township, Greenbush Township, the east half of Bengal Township, and the City of St. Johns can call 989-224-2151 for updates.

