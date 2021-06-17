LCC opens applications for thousands in aid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has just opened applications for thousands in federal aid.

The emergency funding application will help those struggling due to the pandemic. Qualifying students can get up to $1,000 each.

Those already enrolled at LCC will get an email on how to apply. For future students, the college will give provide information upon enrollment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.