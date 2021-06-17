Advertisement

LCC opens applications for thousands in aid

Qualifying students can get up to $1,000 each.
Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College(Kevin W. Fowler | Lansing Community College)
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has just opened applications for thousands in federal aid.

The emergency funding application will help those struggling due to the pandemic. Qualifying students can get up to $1,000 each.

Those already enrolled at LCC will get an email on how to apply. For future students, the college will give provide information upon enrollment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday
DeWitt barn fire
Crews respond to barn fire in DeWitt
COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated

Latest News

MDHHS issued a request for proposals to offer services to victims of domestic/intimate partner...
MDHHS seeking proposals for services to domestic violence victims
Michigan State Capitol Building
WATCH LIVE: House Workforce, Trades and Talent Committee discuss impact of federal unemployment payments
COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
East Lansing’s Summer Solstace Jazz Festival coming virtually June 25-27