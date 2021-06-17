Jackson YMCA completes schematic design and adjusts build timeline

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson YMCA has finalized the design and released updated renderings of the exterior of the planned new downtown facility.

The Y’s architect/engineers Bergmann PC completed design work on a roughly 75,000-square-foot new facility.

The Y is in the final phase of a campaign to raise funds to create a healthy living campus in the heart of Downtown Jackson. The YMCA is celebrating its 125th year of service in Jackson and has raised more than $22 million in pledges and contributions.

“The new two-story YMCA will feature contemporary multipurpose rooms for youth and adult programs, improved accessibility throughout the facility with elevator access to all program areas, and a dedicated youth learning lab space,” said CEO Shawna Tello. “Working in collaboration with partners like Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Y will be able to meet the needs of a broader cross-section of our community as well as the high expectations of members, partners and program participants.”

Bergmann’s design of the new facility, overseen by the YMCA’s volunteer-led Building and Design Committee and Y staff, will allow the YMCA to offer:

Licensed after-school care

Science and math-related activities in the new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) lab

Youth, middle school, teen, and adult programming, along with community rentals in the multi-purpose and intergenerational rooms.

Numerous program spaces in the new facility will be named in recognition of the major donors that are supporting their development and delivery. Assigned naming rights within the new facility include:

the Consumers Energy Foundation/Aquatics Center;

Dawn Foods Corporate Giving/Gymnasium;

Richmond Brothers Inc./Y Main Street;

Henry Ford Allegiance Health/Wellness Center;

American 1 Credit Union/Lobby & Welcome Area;

TRUE Community Credit Union/Teen & Intergenerational Room

and County National Bank/Outdoor Play Area.

