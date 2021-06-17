Advertisement

Jackson Native Brian Stuard competing in 2021 US Open

He’ll tee it up at 6:50 Thursday at Torrey Pines
By Kellan Buddy
Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (WILX) - After grabbing one of the top seven spots in last week’s qualifier, Brian Stuard is headed once again for one of golf’s toughest tests.

“I’m excited for the challenge of it, I’m sure it’s going to be tough. But I’m looking forward to it, if I play well and play my game,” he tells News 10.

This week’s tournament will be the tenth major Stuard has played in and his sixth US Open. He’s missed the cut in four of them, but is expecting to be back on track this time around.

“It’s definitely the toughest tournament of the year for sure,” he said, “The rough is high, the greens are firm, it’s going to be a challenge. It should fit my game well. I just haven’t put that together in any of the previous ones I’ve played in, so hopefully this year’s the year.

He made his first US Open cut at Pebble Beach in 2019.

Torrey Pines ill be playing just a bit tougher than that course did two years ago.

“It’s going to be a different challenge, but still kind of the same, you have to hit the fairway and you have to hit the green, and you have to putt well.”

Ranked second in the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, Stuard has one of the best chances to go low at Torrey.

He hopes to play all four days and into the evening on Sunday.

“For me it’s hopefully a springboard to the summer part of the season, I have to play a little better, so hopefully I can start getting after it and have a good week.”

Stuard says he’s also excited to compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit at the beginning of July.

