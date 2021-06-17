Here’s your chance to win some Michigan made products while supporting local farmers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather is warming up, it’s time to break out those grills!

Studio 10 and the Michigan Ag Council are kicking-off grilling season right with a chance for you to win a grilling package from the Michigan Ag Council.

Here are the details on how to enter to win a prize pack:

-Grill your own burger.

-Snap a photo.

-Use the hashtag #MIBuger and tag Michigan GROWN, Michigan GREAT on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

-Post by June 30 for your chance to win grill package.

-The prize pack includes an apron, utensils, a $25 Kroger gift card and a meat bundle from Jerome Country Market.

-Only Michigan residents are eligible to win.

MI Burger (Michigan Grown)

According to the Michigan Ag Council, there are over 12,000 cattle farms in Michigan and beef cows raised in 80 of 83 counties in every part of the state. When you purchase beef from a local butcher or market, you can be sure it was raised sustainably and well cared for by a Michigan farmer.

