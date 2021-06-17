Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her support for “Hero Pay” for frontline and essential workers in Michigan. Currently, more than half of all occupations in the U.S. with a median wage below $15 per hour are considered essential workers.

The “Hero Pay” proposal, which was put forward by Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit) and Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint), would provide one-time payments to essential employees for working during the pandemic.

“The hundreds of thousands of folks who worked through the pandemic to keep the rest of us going embody what being a Michigander is all about: you care for your neighbors, you work hard, you get it done no matter the odds. We must ensure they have the support they need to thrive as we emerge from the pandemic together. I will fight alongside my colleagues in the Michigan House and Senate to ensure that frontline and essential workers get the hero pay they deserve as we continue our economic jumpstart,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "

The resolutions put forward by the House and Senate Democrats build on previous actions Michigan took in using federal dollars to disburse hero pay to a group of frontline essential workers in public-sector-funded industries, including a one-time $1,000 for first responders and a $2-per-hour for direct-care workers who provided Medicaid-funded care.

