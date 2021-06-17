Advertisement

St. Vincent Children’s Home staff members under criminal investigation

Lansing Township Police Department has four open investigations
St Vincents
St Vincents(WILX 2021)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 17, 2021
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township police are still investigating staff members of St. Vincent Children’s Home. In response to a public records request, the department told News 10 there are four cases in various stages of investigation from the last year.

Two of those incidents involve complaints of an employee physically assaulting a resident. Those cases are at the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine if any charges will be filed.

Charges are already filed against Brett Fellows. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Police said a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted three times this year. Detectives found the fourth incident unfounded.

St. Vincent Children’s Home paused its operations in May to “hire and train more staff.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is currently investigating the home’s license after several issues over the years.

The home has a provisional operation license with the state.

