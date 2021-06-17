Experience air adventures with the Yankee Air Museum and Mason-Jewett Airport

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Yankee Air Museum’s “Hairless Joe,” a World War Two era Douglas C-47 troop transport, will visit the Mason Jewett Airfield Airport on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The crew is offering self-guided tours and Air Adventure rides. The estimated time of arrival is 10:00AM. Mason Jewett Airfield Airport is located at 655 Aviation Drive, Mason, Michigan 48854. The airplane is a special guest of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 55 as part of its Young Eagles program.

The C-47 Hairless Joe is owned and operated by the Yankee Air Museum. Based at historic Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan this plane pays homage to the heroic crews operating in the China-Burma-India (CBI) theater of World War Two and especially the 1st Air Commando Group.

Among the most prolific operations the 1st Air Commando Group performed was that of flying missions over the Himalayas, commonly called the “Hump.” The Burma Road was the major route into China. When the Japanese cut off the road as a supply line, the only way to get the vital supplies into China was over the Hump. The Air Commandos began their operations with 13 C-47′s and 100 CG-4A Waco Gliders for transport operations. The venerable C-47 stood out as the workhorse of the CBI.

An Air Adventure ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $195.00. To order a C-47 Air Adventure visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.” C-47 flights will give riders an exciting sightseeing experience over some of Mason’s most interesting and familiar areas. Seats are currently available at 12:00 and 1:00PM. Additional flight times may be added as customer demand warrants. The plane will be in Mason until 4:00PM, weather permitting.

You can also experience free airplane rides for kids 8-17 on the 2nd Saturday of July and August from 10am -2pm. For group reservations or additional information, contact Margie Clark at 517-853-1418 or at alpha153@att.net

