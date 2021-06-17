Advertisement

Ele’s Race 5K Run & Walk 2021!

By Jennifer Watkins
Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Race is an annual family-fun fundraiser for Ele’s Place Capital Region.  Money raised helps provide grief support to children and teens in our community.  The Race is a 5K distance with an additional free Kids Mile and Kids Dash.  The event is VIRTUAL this year, which means that you can walk/jog/run anywhere and at any time!  Join us for the Opening Ceremony on the Ele’s Place Capital Region Facebook page the morning of July 24th. Information and sign-up at www.ElesRace5k.org.

