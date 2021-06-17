Advertisement

East Lansing’s Summer Solstace Jazz Festival coming virtually June 25-27

By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 11 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual East Lansing Jazz Festival is returning in June. However, due to the need to make determinations about the festival far enough in advance to plan logistics, it was determined early in the festival planning stages that it would be held virtually.

The festival, in partnership with the MSU College of Music, will feature 18 bands will performing live sets at Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion. The performances will be livestreamed for community members to enjoy at home or at small viewing locations set up in the community.

Organizers say that closer to the festival date the performer lineup will be announced, as well as additional details about the viewing locations and how to view the livestream from home. The viewing locations will be set up in compliance with applicable current COVID-19 restrictions.

Festival hours will be:

  • Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 26 – noon-11:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 27 – noon-8:30 p.m.

