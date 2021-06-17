COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer may have hinted on Wednesday that she’s about to lift coronavirus restrictions, set to expire July 1.

It’s hard to tell whether it was a slip of the tongue or if Governor Whitmer actually meant to spill the beans that the health department would be lifting COVID-19 restrictions sooner than July 1. As it stands, all mask mandates would be lifted regardless of vaccination status, indoor capacities would move from 50% to 100%, and workplaces will no longer need to require employees to sign-in.

“Our cases and hospitalizations for COVID are down to levels not seen since March of 2020,” Whitmer said. “We’re looking forward at the next rollback in the coming days. It’s scheduled for July first, but I think you should stay tuned.”

While most Lansing residents News 10 spoke to say they hope it’s true, there are some who say they aren’t quite ready for the abrupt change.

Lansing resident Pete Martinez says he’s anxiously awaiting the official announcement. He says wearing a mask over the last year has been bothersome.

Martinez said, “I’m always forgetting to put my mask on. Then, I have to go back up to my apartment and then go all the way back down. It’s a hassle.”

Gisel Alejandros on the other hand says she doesn’t feel comfortable with restrictions going away just yet.

Alejandros said, “In my opinion they should wait six months or four months, until everybody gets the vaccination.”

And there are people like Jo Morley, who says she supports the governor’s efforts.

“I think it’s great,” Morley said. “But, I will follow any rules that any person or place wants us to follow.”

She says her biggest concern is for those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“I just worry about the people I see that I know haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Morley said. “I am, my husband, is so we’re all covered.”

We reached out to the governor’s office to get confirmation. Rather than giving a direct answer, they referred us back to the vague remarks made by Governor Whitmer in her press conference. During Wednesday’s press conference the governor said she’s hopeful the pandemic will soon be behind us, as more than 60% of eligible people in Michigan are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

