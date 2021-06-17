Carlisle Leaving Dallas Mavericks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rick Carlisle has informed Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban he will not return after 13 seasons as head coach. Carlisle led the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA championship. He is a former head coach of the Detroit Pistons. There are now seven openings for head coaches in the NBA.

