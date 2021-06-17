Alleged Anderson assault survivors speak out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Survivors of sexual assault spoke out Wednesday against the late University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson.

He is accused of sexually assaulting students for more than thirty years. Today, an attorney for some of the survivors is addressing what he calls a “systematic issue.”

The attorney, Mick Grewal, says that as more survivors speak out it’s important for them to be believed. He says there are too many people who will support the university in incidents like this one.

“People that bleed maze and blue, people that bled green and white,” Grewal said. “There are so many haters out there that they’re more concerned about their school spirit than they are people that were hurt. That’s what I’m trying to help change.”

Jon Vaughn is a former student athlete for the University of Michigan.

“Like many others before and after me I was ruthlessly, repeatedly and regularly raped by Dr. Anderson,” Vaughn said. “At least 45 times.”

Survivors are also accusing legendary football coach Bo Schembechler of knowing about the abuse and ignoring it. Schembechler’s family came to his defense this week regarding the accusations. In a letter they wrote that Bo Schembechler was not aware of any inappropriate conduct and assumed Anderson’s procedures were medically appropriate. They called him a devoted husband and father, saying that if he knew anything about the alleged abuse, he would’ve reported it.

Grewal says more survivors will come forward.

“There’s courage for the men and as they hear each other’s voices more and more people will be coming out to speak,” Grewal said.

People on campus are demanding the university launch full investigation into Anderson’s abuse. Accusers are also demanding the attorney general launch its own investigation into the university’s role in the alleged abuse.

However, Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she will not investigate unless the university makes its records available to her office.

News 10 will let you know if any investigations are launched.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

