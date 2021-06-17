AG Nessel reminds consumers to watch out for callers claiming to be health departments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert in partnership with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), warning Michiganders to beware of health care scammers.

This time, the scammers claim to be a representative from the “U.S. Department of Health Insurance Plans for Citizens” offering health insurance plans at a discounted rate.

Last month, Nessel warned of scammers claiming to be from vaccination clinics, asking for personal information.

“Bad actors continue to take advantage of this pandemic by any means possible,” Nessel said. “Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from state, local, or federal health departments offering discounted health insurance. The latest scam uses President Biden’s new healthcare policy in an effort to obtain your personal information like a social security number or Medicare number.”

Nessel’s office advises those who receive an unsolicited call from someone saying they represent a local, state, or federal agency, to be skeptical and trust their instincts.

Hang up if they claim to be from a government agency and:

offer a new medical plan enrollment by asking for your current insurance information;

make threats (like that your existing coverage will be canceled) or rush you to make a decision; or

attempt to obtain banking information from you.

These kinds of scams often contact residents through a robocall. Since many reputable companies use telemarketing to conduct business using live-call telemarketers or automated robocalls, criminals will also use this method in an effort to steal personal or banking information.

You can learn more about warning signs through the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert on robocalls.

DIFS regulates the insurance and financial services industries in Michigan and operates dedicated to the prevention of criminal and fraudulent activities in the insurance and financial services markets. Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud, including suspected health insurance fraud scams, to the FIU on the DIFS website.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, if you are concerned that a call from a local health department may be a scam, write down the name and number of the person who called you, then reach out to your local health department to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

In terms of COVID-related messages, calls from the state contact tracing team will come from 866-806-3447 or MI COVID HELP.

During a legitimate COVID-19 contact tracing or case investigation, health departments will ask about your health and request that you verify your birthdate or address. They will never ask for social security numbers, payment such as bank or credit card information, or your immigration status.

The Department of Attorney General provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime.

