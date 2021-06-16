Wizards Fire Their Coach

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Scott Brooks won’t be back with the Washington Wizards next season. General manager Tommy Sheppard announced today that the coach’s contract will not be extended. Washington made the playoffs in three of Brooks’ five seasons but they haven’t won a playoff round since his first Wizards season in 2016-17. This year the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall with Brooks as coach and ranked last or second-last in team defense each of the past three years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.