Gov. Whitmer highlights importance of childcare, introduces Back to Work incentive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined business leaders in Grand Rapids to highlight the administration’s child care proposal, which would expand safe, quality, affordable child care for an additional 150,000 children as parents get back into the workplace.

Speaking at Grand Rapids Community College, Gov. Whitmer said Michigan’s working families felt an immense strain during the past year when it came to relying on childcare for early development and making their lives work.

“COVID has been a reminder that childcare is absolutely essential to the health of our economy,” Whitmer said. “Quality, early childhood experiences create the foundation for children and families to thrive. Every family in Michigan deserves a safe, quality, affordable childcare option that meets their needs regardless of how old their kids are, where they live, how much money they make, their race, their ethnicity, or immigration status.”

The governor said there is not enough childcare that meets the needs of Michigan families.

“That was true pre-pandemic and it’s certainly true now as we try to recover from the pandemic,” Whitmer said. “As we boost our economic jumpstart, this is a critical component to our success.”

Data shows that childcare is the biggest single monthly expense for lower-income working families with children.

The federal government has sent Michigan over $1.4 billion specifically for childcare, on top of the nearly $250 million the state receives every year to support childcare in the state.

“We have a one-time opportunity with six times the amount we get to work with,” Whitmer said. “We have to make childcare more affordable and reduce the number of families who pay over 7% of their income to childcare.”

Whitmer said to work toward the goal, a number of things should and must be done:

Make 150,000 more children eligible for low or no-cost childcare by expanding eligibility to 200% of the federal poverty level and waiving co-pays.

Extend the innovative pilot programs like TriShare

Offer all student parents enrolled in the Michigan Reconnect or Futures for Frontliners programs access to low or no-cost childcare as they pursue upscaling opportunities.

Make sure every family makes sure has access to care that meets their needs in their community by: By investing in existing providers to help keep them open and financially strong. Offer grants to expand existing providers and open new sites. as a State, pay providers more through the childcare subsidy. Whitmer proposed a 20% increase for provider rates.



“As we emerge from the pandemic, childcare weighs on our economy,” Whitmer said. “The date is clear that most employers in our state have lost staff because of childcare challenges. I know that we have in state government. Across the state government, we have talented, passionate working parents who are stepping back from jobs at every level because the childcare options in their communities just do not meet their needs.”

In addition to childcare and early learning investments, Whitmer announced a Back to Work Incentive to help small businesses boost hiring and continue the economic jumpstart.

Under the Back to Work Incentive, eligible laid-off employees can earn a $300 per week bonus for returning to the workforce through September 4. The state is utilizing the $300 per week federal unemployment benefit to incentivize people to get back into the workplace.

The program also allows employers to bring back or keep employees working at slightly reduced hours while they receive partial benefits so they can make up a portion of their lost wages.

Currently, the incentive is available to workers who were brought back by an employer participating in the program.

“We’re also hoping the legislature will join us and expand work share so that this opportunity to jump back in will apply to someone with a new job,” Whitmer said.

The legislature approved the expansion back in the fall of 2020, but it expired in March. Whitmer said changing the statute will help to invigorate the economy.

“Expanding this program is a no-brainer,” Whitmer said. “It is 100% federally funded through September 4. There will be zero impact to an employer’s unemployment tax rate or the state unemployment trust fund.”

