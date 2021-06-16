Advertisement

Van Gundy Out As Pelicans Coach

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy year-end presser
Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy year-end presser
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Stan Van Gundy is out as coach following just one season at the helm. Van Gundy was hired last October about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season. He coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record and New Orleans missed the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the...
Tigers Sweep Royals
Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks Say Good Bye to General Manager
FILE - Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren directs his team during the first half of a...
Wizards Fire Their Coach
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul Has Covid Issues