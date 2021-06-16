Advertisement

Understanding key real estate contract terms

Rob Buffington explains what the terms mean when it comes to buying and selling
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, there are some key real estate terms that might seem a little confusing to a person that’s not familiar with the real estate market.

Rob Buffington, from The Home Seekers Real Estate Group, recently sat down with Studio 10 and explained what some of these contract terms mean to a buyer or seller. Plus, he tells us what a buyer should do if they see one of these terms used in a listing or a contract.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Leg workout from anywhere
A leg workout requiring no equipment
Lavender
Lavender is blooming at Sixteen Sprigs Lavender Farm in Lansing
Take Me Home Tuesday: Allegan
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Allegan
Shaheen Chevy
Shaheen and CADL are teaming up to give away a new car