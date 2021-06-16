Advertisement

Tigers Sweep Royals

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Willie Castro’s two run homer in the 7th inning brought the Detroit Tigers back from a 3-1 deficit and sent his team on to a 6-5 win over the Royals Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City. The Tigers held a 6-3 lead in the 9th inning but the Royals closed to 6-5 with runs off Tiger reliever Michael Fulmer, but could get no closer. The Tigers swept the three game series and now own a 29-39 season record. They move on to Los Angeles to face the Angels for four games beginning Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks Say Good Bye to General Manager
Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy year-end presser
Van Gundy Out As Pelicans Coach
FILE - Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren directs his team during the first half of a...
Wizards Fire Their Coach
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Chris Paul Has Covid Issues