Tigers Sweep Royals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Willie Castro’s two run homer in the 7th inning brought the Detroit Tigers back from a 3-1 deficit and sent his team on to a 6-5 win over the Royals Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City. The Tigers held a 6-3 lead in the 9th inning but the Royals closed to 6-5 with runs off Tiger reliever Michael Fulmer, but could get no closer. The Tigers swept the three game series and now own a 29-39 season record. They move on to Los Angeles to face the Angels for four games beginning Thursday night.

