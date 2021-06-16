Sparrow officially to open a new ER in Meridian, community members weigh in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A brand-new stand-alone emergency room is coming to Okemos. Tuesday night the Meridian Township Board of Trustees approved Sparrow’s plan to build it.

Sparrow says the new ER will fulfill a need in the community, but people who live nearby have mixed emotions.

The one-story building will be located on Jolly Road, just west of Okemos Road. The building will be 30,000 square feet divided between a free standing emergency department and a family practice facility.

While some people who live nearby are excited, others say they’re disappointed. Celene Tabrizi is one who isn’t happy about this new neighbor in her back yard.

“We bought this house because of the land and starting a family,” Tabrizi said. “I don’t see how that’s safe to be next to an emergency room.”

Neighboring business owner Jon Brown says he’s excited to welcome Sparrow into Okemos.

“I think it’s awesome,” Brown said. “As a dad with four kids the closest emergency room for us in Williamston is going all the way out to Sparrow.”

Brown said that in his line of work accidents happen regularly, and he believes having the ER so close will be a huge benefit.

“There’s lots of times when the employees here will get cut, get hurt and the only place for them to go is downtown,” Brown said. “It’ll be nice to have a place in between for them to stop and take care of themselves.”

According to Sparrow’s Dr. Vangorder, the idea is to decrease congestion in their emergency room in downtown Lansing by providing more locations for that type of care.

“Two lines move faster than one, right? If you happen to be behind someone who is having a huge traumatic need, your need that doesn’t maybe look as traumatic- but could be as important, has to wait until second,” Vangorder said. “So, yes, it’s always better to have faster easier access. It’s all about the patients access to the best care.”

According to Sparrow there are a few more steps to be taken before they can begin the project and are unsure when they’ll officially break ground.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

