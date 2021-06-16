Snyder legal team claims they are still missing information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorneys for former governor Rick Snyder say they are still missing essential information on the charges against him.

Snyder’s senior attorney was in court Tuesday morning for a motion hearing in the Flint Water Crisis case. Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder believes the charges against him should be dismissed because his alleged crimes occurred in the state capitol, not in Flint. The motion to dismiss willful neglect of duty charges was denied in March.

Prosecutors have turned over less than a quarter of the documents that make up the case. The defense claims they have not even seen a list of witnesses.

“This is outrageous your honor,” said attorney Brian Lennon. “I think the court should at least order the government to give us a list of the witnesses so that we can begin to look to see if any relevant evidence in the four million we’ve gotten so far.”

Since the water crisis, Flint continues to closely monitor its water quality. It has tested far below federal action levels for lead since 2016, according to the city.

