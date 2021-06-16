Advertisement

In My View: Two local hopefuls have a shot in Olympic games

The Olympic games are just five weeks away.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five weeks to go until the Olympic games and two local hopefuls have a shot.

Former Spartan Draymond Green says he’ll play on Team USA basketball.

Taylor Manson, a former East Lansing High School sprinter, is in Eugene, Oregon for her 400-meter relay test on Friday. She is a standout at the University of Florida. She has a great shot to represent mid-Michigan in the Olympics.

We’ll keep our eyes open as the US teams get filled on those from our area who will make it to compete in Tokyo.

