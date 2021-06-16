In My View: Two local hopefuls have a shot in Olympic games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five weeks to go until the Olympic games and two local hopefuls have a shot.

Former Spartan Draymond Green says he’ll play on Team USA basketball.

Taylor Manson, a former East Lansing High School sprinter, is in Eugene, Oregon for her 400-meter relay test on Friday. She is a standout at the University of Florida. She has a great shot to represent mid-Michigan in the Olympics.

We’ll keep our eyes open as the US teams get filled on those from our area who will make it to compete in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.