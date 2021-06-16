In My View 6/16/21: What to expect from MSU football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows what to really expect from Michigan State football this fall. MSU had 22 transfer portal players leave since last October 1, second only to Tennessee for most among Division I schools.

So many new players this fall who didn’t even come up through the MSU ranks. For sure though, MSU needs a better run game and better quarterback production and we’ll see if there’s improvement there from the start at Northwestern on September 4.

