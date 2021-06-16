Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mother of the three-year-old injured in Oak Park on Sunday tells News 10 the child was attacked by a man with an axe.

She did not want to be identified because she fears for her family’s safety.

She says the boy, his father and his girlfriend were at Oak Park on Sunday around 3 p.m. when they were approached by a man they didn’t know.

“He had an axe in his and and he looked like he just came from a work site... His dad was attacked first then his stepmother, then [redacted] was attacked, and then the guy tried to shoot my son. The gun jammed three times, and when he went to unjam it, he shot himself,” said the woman.

Lansing Police won’t confirm those details, only saying that three people suffered blunt force trauma injuries and it’s still under investigation. It’s been ruled an attempted murder - suicide. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Manvil Pinder.

The family still doesn’t understand why this happened. The mother says they were the only ones in the park at the time.

“I still feel very frustrated and upset. I feel like there’s no justice,” she said.

The little boy was released from Sparrow Hospital Tuesday night.

“He received a skull fracture and he has a severe traumatic brain injury that’s causing him to have memory problems now,” the mother said.

Doctors told her it’s a miracle the boy wasn’t hit a few inches over where it would have killed him. Now the family is recovering both physically and emotionally.

“We’re just trying to move forward. That’s all we’re trying to do is move forward and just heal from this event,” she said.

The boy’s mother says the woman who was also attacked is still in the intensive care unit. She was pregnant at the time of the attack and had the baby while in the hospital. The baby is doing okay.

