Mavericks Say Good Bye to General Manager

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks(KBTX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 4 hours ago
-DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson is leaving the organization after 24 seasons. The Mavericks say they mutually agreed to part ways with Nelson, who was instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki (noh-VIHT’-skee) and Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch). The son of former coach Don Nelson joined Dallas with his dad in 1998. The Mavericks haven’t won a playoff series since then.

